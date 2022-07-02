Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,486 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $74,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

