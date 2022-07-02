Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 140,280 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,280 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 2.04% of Cannae worth $42,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Cannae stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.81. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,915 shares in the company, valued at $280,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,109,152.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $578,360 and have sold 1,287,074 shares worth $17,224,681. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

