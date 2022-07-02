Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 192,709 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,709 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.95% of Organon & Co. worth $84,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.72.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.