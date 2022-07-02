Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 88,136 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,136 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Linde worth $88,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $285.44 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.33. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

