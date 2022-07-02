Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,567 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.20% of FTI Consulting worth $64,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FCN stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

