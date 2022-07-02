Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,026,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242,191 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 4.09% of Healthcare Services Group worth $56,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,241 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

