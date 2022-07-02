Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,680,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,429 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises approximately 1.6% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of Infosys worth $116,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.