Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on the stock.

LON:MRK opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of £89.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53. Marks Electrical Group has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 128 ($1.57).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Marks Electrical Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer that sells, delivers, installs, and recycles household electrical products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Leicester, United Kingdom.

