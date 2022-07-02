Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges

Marlin (POND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $36.89 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00172535 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.18 or 0.01275477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00082239 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015920 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

