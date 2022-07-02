Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marubeni stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.71 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marubeni will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, subcontracting and agriculture services, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizer raw materials, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

