Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,494 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.0% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $147,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

