Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $421.47.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $318.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.05.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $446,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.