Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Short Interest Update

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MMND remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Mastermind has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.39.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

