Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,590 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

