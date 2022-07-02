Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys 655 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

