Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.95 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

