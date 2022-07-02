Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

