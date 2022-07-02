Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 688,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 440,699 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

SPR stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.76. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

