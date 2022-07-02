Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $774.76

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 774.76 ($9.51) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.59). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 710 ($8.71), with a volume of 377,555 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 727.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 773.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £362.36 million and a PE ratio of -3,550.00.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

In related news, insider Ravi Tara purchased 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($8.96) per share, with a total value of £3,591.60 ($4,406.33).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.