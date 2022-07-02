Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 2,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 511,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.89% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

