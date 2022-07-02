Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,886,700 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 2,917,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,773.4 days.
Mazda Motor stock remained flat at $$8.37 during midday trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.
