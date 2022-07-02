McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 750.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $252.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.34. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

