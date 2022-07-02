Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,655 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 3.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,460 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in Salesforce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 140,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 10.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Shares of CRM opened at $168.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

