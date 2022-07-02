Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 325 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $251.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

