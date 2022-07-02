Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $388.31 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

