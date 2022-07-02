Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $14.01 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 821,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 109,982 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 over the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

KMI stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

