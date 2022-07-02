Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $7.01 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 1.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Workday by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Workday by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Workday by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.32. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,186.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,977 shares of company stock worth $23,706,521. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.