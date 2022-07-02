Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Makes New $266,000 Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 215,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 21,118 shares in the last quarter.

PGF stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

