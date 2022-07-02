Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

