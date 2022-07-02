Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.35. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $157.19 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

