Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,075 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 3.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.