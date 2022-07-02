Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,686,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $299.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.35 and a 200 day moving average of $420.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $287.93 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

