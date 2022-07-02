Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $12,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $299.34 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $287.93 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

