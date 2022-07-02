mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Down 24.8%

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) dropped 24.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.48. Approximately 98,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 71,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

MDF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

