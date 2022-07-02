Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Down 56.1% in June

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Medacta Group alerts:

Shares of Medacta Group stock remained flat at $$124.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.39. Medacta Group has a one year low of $124.00 and a one year high of $124.00.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.