Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the May 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Melexis from €100.00 ($106.38) to €80.00 ($85.11) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Melexis from €100.00 ($106.38) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Melexis from €70.00 ($74.47) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Melexis stock remained flat at $$106.85 during midday trading on Friday. Melexis has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.39.
Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.
