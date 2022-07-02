Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). Approximately 4,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.23).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £7.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The company was formerly known as SKIL Ports & Logistics Limited and changed its name to Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited in November 2016.

