MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) COO Sells $332,577.30 in Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MeridianLink stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 398,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 373,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 127.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 103,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,575 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

