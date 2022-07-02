Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Boosted by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.