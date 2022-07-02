Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 648.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 115,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

