MetaHash Achieves Market Cap of $5.95 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $47,747.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00159487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00648127 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016189 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,519,105,904 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,052,491 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.