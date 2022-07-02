Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 108,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 148,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Separately, TheStreet cut Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $218.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.