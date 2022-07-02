Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 108,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 148,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
Separately, TheStreet cut Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $218.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.83.
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA)
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.
