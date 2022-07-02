Metronome Market Cap Reaches $10.93 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00004023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and $214.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

