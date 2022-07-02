MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,688,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.