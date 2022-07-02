MIB Coin (MIB) Trading Down 26.7% This Week

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. MIB Coin has a market cap of $181,300.32 and $193.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00052378 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00014329 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000850 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 442,285,907 coins and its circulating supply is 164,983,979 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

