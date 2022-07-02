Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 26th

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $11.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Micron Technology stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.71.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

