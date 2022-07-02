Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS.

MU traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 43,681,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,405,727. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 22.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

