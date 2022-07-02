Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Declares Dividend of $1.25

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 116.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $175.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

