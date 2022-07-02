Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

