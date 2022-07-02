Millburn Ridgefield Corp Acquires 3,299 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 743.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $86.80 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $81.73 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50.

